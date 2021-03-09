Telstra’s Cheapest 5G Mobile Plan Just Got Cheaper

Telstra has been running wild with mobile deals lately. Recently, it’s started offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro if you combine any of the telco’s plans with a Samsung Galaxy S21 model. And before that, Telstra was offering up to $200 of bill credit if you pair one of its plans with a Google Pixel.

Now, Telstra is offering a discount on one of its cheaper plans. Its Medium plan, which gives you 80GB of monthly data, has had its price dropped from $65 per month to $60. It’s also Telstra’s cheapest plan with 5G compatibility.

This deal lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, after which it’ll bump back up to $65 per month. This plan is contract free, so you’re able to walk away whenever you want.

READ MORE Woolies Is Flogging a 70GB Mobile Plan for Just $49, So Get in Quick

You’re also able to combine this discounted Medium plan with the aforementioned Galaxy S21 and Google Pixel offers, if you really want to make the most of these deals.

This offer is available until March 29.

You can check out the details for this plan below:

All of Telstra’s mobile phone plans

The difference between Telstra’s Medium 80GB plan and Small 40Gb plan is now only $5. That’s some fantastic value considering you can get double the monthly data for the price of a large coffee.

Telstra’s Small plan doesn’t have access to the 5G network.

READ MORE You Can Score Free Galaxy Buds Pro With Any of Telstra’s S21 Plans

You can pair this plan with a phone for even more savings

As mentioned before, if you really want to make use of Telstra’s various phone deals, you’re able to pair this discounted mobile plan with the telco’s handset offers.

If you pick up any model of Samsung Galaxy S21, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro ($349 RRP). If you choose a Google Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5, you’ll receive $200 of bill credit and $150 of bill credit, respectively.