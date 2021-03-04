Tell Us About Your Car Feelings For The Chance To Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher

Here at Giz we love cars, and know you do too. From Teslas to when people do dumb shit on Aussie roads, we’re all over it. So now we’d like to know some stuff about your car.

Since we can’t really leave the country at the moment, cars have become more important than ever. They’re not just a practical way to get from Point A to Point B, but a symbol of freedom.

Whether you have a shit hot ride or something more modest, Aussies tend to get attached to our four wheeled friends. We form emotional connections with them. We attach memories.

For example, our editor who still thinks about her old Volvo 240 GL. It cost her $800 at a backwater auction in Port Kembla and she still considers it one of her favourite cars ever.

She even wrote about it in relation to Sharp Objects once.

READ MORE The Car In Sharp Objects Is Fucking Me Up

Maybe this seems weird, especially for someone who has now been behind the wheels of McLarens, Teslas and Mustangs. But it’s because it was her first old crappy car that she bought herself and heralded her through those early formative years.

That matters.

With that in mind, we would love to know more about you and your car. Fill out our survey and you’ll be in the running to win a $500 Uber Eats Voucher.

Terms and conditions can be found here.