Swallow’s Haley Bennett Will Star in Eli Roth’s Borderlands Movie

Courtney Enlow

Published 3 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:actors
Image: IFC
Good news, blueberries — we’ve got news on your boy. (Don’t Google that and also don’t click the link; I regret everything.)

Eli Roth’s adaptation of Borderlands continues to have a gloriously powerful cast. Most notably, we’ve got Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Jack Black as Claptrap, and Kevin Hart as Roland. Now, according to IGN, Swallow and The Devil All the Time star Haley Bennett has joined as “a key to the past of” Lilith.

Bennett is wildly talented, and her performance as a repressed housewife with a penchant for thumbtacks is one of my personal favourites of the last few years. Who she’s playing in Borderlands has yet to be announced and may be an original character. IGN speculates she may offer some kind of information as to how Lilith obtains her powers.

Borderlands doesn’t yet have a release date but we’ll keep you updated.

