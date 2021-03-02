Superloop’s Offering NBN 250 For The Price Of NBN 100 Right Now

If you want to give NBN 250 a go, but aren’t sure you want to commit, Superloop has a bit of a unique deal on offer right now.

The ISP has a special discount offer on its NBN 100/20 Unlimited plan, knocking $15 a month off for the first 6 months. This brings it down to $74.95, when it’s usually $89.95.

Now this is where it gets interesting.

Superloop is throwing in NBN 250 speeds for the first three of those months as a little taste test. Usually this costs $119.95 a month so it’s a pretty good deal.

There’s also no contract, so you can bail after the discount expires.

This deal is only available to new customers, but don’t fret. Current Superloop customers also have a deal available. We’ll get to that in a bit.

Here’s the deal:

And here’s where that sits against similar plans in market right now:

It’s worth noting that Superloop’s NBN 250 plan has typical evening speeds of 214Mbps. It’s NBN 100 plan has typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

I’m a current Superloop customer

If you’re already with Superloop, there’s good news for you too. If you’re already on an NBN 100 or NBN 250 plan plan (and have been for the past three months) you can get a free upgrade to the next speed tier for six months.

This means that if you’re already on NBN 100 you get bumped up to NBN 250 at no extra cost for six months. And if you’re on NBN 250 you get bumped up to NBN 1000 at no extra cost for six months.

Both deals are available until July 31.

Not everyone can get NBN 250 and NBN 1000

Unfortunately, not everyone can access NBN 250 and 100 right now. In fact, most Aussies can’t.

This is because NBN 1000 plans can only be used FTTP households and seven per cent of HFC households. As for NBN 250, these plans are only available to FTTP households and around 70 per cent of HFC households.

If you’re not sure about the difference we have an explainer on different NBN connection types here.

And if you’re not sure what type of NBN connection your home, this tool will tell you: