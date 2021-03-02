The News Of Tomorrow, Today

ALERT: Get Up To $239 Off Sony’s New XM4 Wireless Headphones Right Now

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 1 hour ago: March 2, 2021 at 12:37 pm -
Filed to:amazon black friday
Black FridayBlack Friday 2020sonysony wh-1000xm4
ALERT: Get Up To $239 Off Sony’s New XM4 Wireless Headphones Right Now
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones getting flogged right now for over $239 off at eBay.

You can buy them for $338 here if you’re an eBay plus member (use code PLUSTC15  at checkout), down from their RRP of $577.45, or at least $358.15 using the code PTECH10 if you’re not a member. If you miss out (there’s less than 100 left at eBay at time of writing), they’re also available at Amazon for $375.22.

These are now worth it

Sony’s XM4 wireless headphones are the follow-up to the much beloved XM3s. They’re my personal go-to headphones now and I couldn’t recommend them enough at this price.

In my recent review I said that the XM4s are great, but the upgrades are largely incremental. Two years after their release the XM3s are still god-tier and worth the price tag they usually rock now. My conclusion was that $550 is perhaps a bit steep for the XM4s without any huge improvements.

Here’s what I had to say in the review:

Still, $550-ish is a lot, not to mention $50 more expensive than the original XM3 price. But this is where you at least have a good choice to make.

If you just can’t justify spending that, you could just opt for the previous generation. The WH-1000XM3s go between $330 and $400 now. Not only that, they are still brilliant and have little competition two years on.

You’re still getting high quality sound and noise-cancellation, the battery life and design are the same and they were already 

I stand by that. But now the XM4s are down to $330-375 — the same price you’ll find their predecessors at. That’s a god damn steal considering the quality and how long they’ll be future-proofed for.

 

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.