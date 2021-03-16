Sony’s New E-Mount Lens Is Cutting-Edge Glass for Pros

In just over a decade, Sony has transformed its E-mount lenses from a small collection of glass into one its biggest strengths, and today Sony is announcing its 60th E-mount lens: the new FE f/1.2 50mm G Master prime lens.

The f/1.2 G Master sports a $3,399 price tag and is definitely a lens aimed at hardcore enthusiasts and pros, with its f/1.2 aperture offering the widest aperture available on any Sony E-Mount lens created yet.

Sony claims the 50mm f/1.2 GM, which features three extreme aspherical elements, will deliver shallow depth of field, sharp focus, and clarity to the edges of the frame even when shot wide open, while its 11-blade circular aperture system will provide a super smooth and creamy bokeh.

As usual, the f/1.2 50mm GM comes with linear focusing motors that deliver fast and quiet autofocus performance with minimal vibrations. The lens itself offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.40 m.

Canon’s Excellent EOS R5 Has One Huge Flaw There once was a badass Greek warrior. Indeed, he was the badassiest of them all. He was the perfect killing machine, except for one little thing which took someone who was otherwise invincible and made him…vincible. Now, Achilles isn’t a perfect metaphor for the EOS R5, which I think is... Read more

But perhaps more importantly, the f/1.2 50mm GM remains relatively compact and lightweight, measuring 3.5 x 4.375 inches and weighing 779.61 g, while still including dust and water resistance and a fluorine-coated front element to help cut down on fingerprints.

The big picture: With what is already the largest collection of native lenses for its high-end full-frame mirrorless cameras, Sony looks to be extending its lead in glass while companies like Canon and Nikon rely on older lenses from their DSLR days while they work on putting out new glass for their RF and Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

Sony FE 50mm G Master Australian price and release date

The Sony FE f/1.2 50mm G Master is expected to go on sale in Australia sometime in May. It has an RRP of $3,399.