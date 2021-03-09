Sony Animation’s Next Hero Team Is a K-Pop Group

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

James Whitbrook

Get ready for a kaleidoscopic monster hunting adventure. (Image: Sony Pictures Animation)
They’re also demon hunters. Singing demon hunters. So…where do we sign up?

Sony Pictures Animation has revealed that The Lego Ninjago Movie’s Maggie Kang and Wish Dragon’s Chris Appelhans will direct K-Pop: Demon Hunters, which is, well, exactly what it says it is. An animated musical, the movie will follow a girl group that travels the world as an all-star K-Pop group, balancing their high life as music stars with their secret jobs: the band is a cover for their activities as a group of demon-slaying spirit hunters.

“Having been a fan of the genre since its beginnings in the ’90s, this film is my love letter to K-Pop and my Korean roots,” Kang told Variety. “It encompasses and celebrates everything K-Pop is — it’s the film I would want to see as a lifelong fan and I hope the millions of K-Pop fans out there in the world will feel the same.”

Shrek’s Aron Warner will produce the film, which is written by Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez. No further details were revealed as to when K-Pop: Demon Hunters will release, but Sony did reveal a new piece of art to announce the project:

Given the massive explosion in mainstream popularity K-Pop as a genre has seen across the world in recent years, it’s a smart idea to leverage interest in the field for a new movie. Throw in some wild demon-slaying antics, and you certainly have enough to get us intrigued to learn more.

