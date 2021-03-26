The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Solar Opposites Curses Up a Storm in Its Funny New Red-Band Trailer

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 hour ago: March 26, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Solar Opposites Curses Up a Storm in Its Funny New Red-Band Trailer
The Solar Opposites look very wholesome here. Don't be fooled. (Image: Hulu)
We’ve already slobbered over season two of Hulu’s Solar Opposites — new episodes of the Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty)/Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) animated comedy arrive on Friday. Now there’s a new, “super red-band” trailer that highlights some of the more risqué elements fans can look forward to.

It’s age-restricted (be warned: the show drops a lotta f-bombs!), so it’s viewable on YouTube only — but you can click through and find it there.

And, honestly…there’s a lot of stuff that’s even racier than what you see in this trailer; to vaguely hint at one example, the Las Vegas bachelor party Hangover riff takes a turn you will not expect. See for yourself when the eight-episode second season of Solar Opposites hits Hulu tomorrow.

Solar Opposites Returns With a Wilder, Funnier Season 2

Solar Opposites Returns With a Wilder, Funnier Season 2

They’re back, and now more self-referential than ever: Solar Opposites, the animated Hulu series from Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) drops its second season this week. With it comes an amplified array of surreal, raunchy, and razor-sharp aliens-stranded-on-Earth shenanigans.

Read more

