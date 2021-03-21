Sennheiser’s Momentum Headphones Are 50% off Today

Do you need a new pair of headphones and love a bargain? Well, good news, because Amazon are running a sale on Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless Headphones, discounting them by an impressive 50% off their RRP – from $499, down to $249.90.

Released back in April of last year, Sennheiser’s Momentums are lightweight wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and passive noise isolation. As far as in-ear headphones go, they’re one one of the best performing products on the market.

You can get 7 hours of playback from the earbuds, which can be extended to a total of 28 hours via the charging case. The earbuds offer touchpad controls and a range of customisable playback options that are available via Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

Dropping almost $500 on any pair of earbuds can feel a bit daunting, but at half off, this is an offer you can’t refuse. However, this Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Headphones sale is available for today only. Once midnight rolls around tonight, it’s gone, so you’ll want to act quick.

If you’re not one for earbuds – or you like your earbuds to be wired – there’s a few other sales available for Sennheiser’s over-ear and in-ear headphones. While the discounts aren’t as impressive as the one for the Momentum True headphones, you can still save up to $185 on certain pairs.

The discounted products include:

