The Hidden Features in Samsung’s Gallery App That You’ve Been Missing Out On

Samsung releases new phones all the time but there are still so many things we don’t know about our current devices. Case in point, some savvy users have pointed out that there is a hidden menu of features in Samsung’s Gallery app.

How to find Samsung Gallery’s hidden features

It seems that while these features seem new, Samsung has embedded them for some time. According to Android Police, Samsung has shipped these features since One UI 2.1. This OS is a couple of years old now so if you have a Samsung Galaxy device running One UI 2.1. or later you should have access to this menu.

Here’s how you do it:

Open the Gallery app on your Samsung Galaxy device

on your Samsung Galaxy device Go to Settings

Tap About Gallery

Locate your Gallery version (ie. Version 12.1.1 etc), then tap on this number repeatedly

A pop up saying ‘[Labs] Gallery labs is enabled’ will appear

When you return to the settings page you’ll see a bunch of new options.

You now have access to a bunch of new settings.

What features are available?

So now that you’ve activated this secret Lab in Gallery, what’s on offer?

The menu opens up a bunch of neat little photo viewing features you can play around with. However, what the options available for you will change depending on what OS version your phone is running.

There’s a filmstrip in viewer option, you can activate dynamic spacing between photos, there’s an advanced video player option and a feature that will allow you to preview video thumbnails in your picture list.

There’s also a bunch of timeline organisation options and even some advanced options such as an image decoder and options to view more embedded data within your pictures.

Gallery Labs offers a bunch of ‘unofficial’ features for internal testing. You’re free to activate these but for them to be applied you’ll need to restart the application after doing so.

These are small tweaks but will ultimately help you to experiment and customise your device even further.