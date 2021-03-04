You Can Score Up to $160 off Samsung Galaxy Products Today

Whether you’re already a Samsung user or you’re looking to make the switch, there’s no time like the present to purchase a new Samsung Galaxy product, especially when you could save up to $160.

Today, Samsung Galaxy products like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Smartphone and one sale for $397 and $488 respectively. That’s over $150 saving that you could be spending on UberEats.

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Black is a great option. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 now comes with a bigger customisable screen in a sleek thin design, and still comes with all the bells and whistles. More on that below.

While the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Smartphone is a great option for smartphone users looking for an upgrade or an affordable phone that still does it all.

Ahead, we unpack each of the sales so you can find your latest purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Black, usually $549, now $397

Save $152 on this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Black. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 now comes with a bigger customisable screen in a sleek thin design. As well as tracking health insights like exercise, sleep and stress, it also connects to your phone so you can take your contacts, messages and music with you while you workout. It’s comfortable, stylish and available in a range of sizes, styles, and colours like the rose gold one below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Rose Gold, usually $549, now $388

Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Smartphone, usually $599, now $488

If you’ve been looking to make the switch to Samsung, now is the prefect opportunity. The Galaxy A51 has an awesome screen, camera and battery life, meaning you can capture, stream and play to your heart’s content. It’s got a 48MP main camera that offers ultra-wide, depth, and the new macro lens as well as smooth, stable video recording. It’s also got a long-lasting 4,000mAh (typical) fast-charging (15Watt) battery, so you don’t have to worry about your phone going dead on the reg. The Galaxy comes with 128GB built-in memory and the option to add more with the microSD card slot. The incredible Octa-core processor is packed with 6GB of RAM for powerful performance, so your phone works fast, smoothly and efficiently.