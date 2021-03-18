Samsung Has Slashed the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s Price by $500

A wise man once said, “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.” He was, of course, talking about Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Introduced back in September 2020 with a price tag of $2,999, the Fold 2 has recently received a permanent $500 price drop and is now available for $2,499.

As its name suggests, the Galaxy Fold 2’s major gimmick is that you’re able to fold it out from a standard smartphone display into a tablet-like display.

In her review of the phone, Gizmodo Australia’s editor Tegan Jones praised the Fold 2’s cameras, improved display and the multi-tasking possibilities of the unfolded screen. While there are plenty of good reasons to pick up this phone – outside of the novelty factor – its original price point was quite steep.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up this smartphone, or you’ve been waiting for a price reduction, now’s your time to strike

If you have a few grand currently burning a hole in your pocket, you’re able to buy the foldable smartphone outright. If not, we’ve also included the cheapest 24-month and 36-month phone plans for the Samsung Fold 2.

How does the Fold 2 stack up as a phone?

Here are the full list of specs for the Fold 2:

Outside Display: 6.2-inch 60Hz Super AMOLED

Inside Display: 7.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Rear Cameras: 12MP + 12MP telephoto + 12MP ultra wide-angle

Front Cameras: 10MP (cover) + 10MP (inside screen)

Processor: Snapdragon 865+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4,500mAh

Water-Resistance: N/A

5G: Yes

Colours: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black

The cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 phone plans

The cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 phone plans