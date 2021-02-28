The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub Go Monster-Hunting in Werewolves Within

Courtney Enlow

Published 1 hour ago: March 1, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:actors
cheyenne jacksonentertainment culturefrances mcdormandharvey guilleninstagram io9dotcomio9josh rubenmichael chernusmichaela watkinsmilanamilana vayntrubsam richardsonubisoftvideo gamesvirtual realitywerewolfwerewolves within
Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub Go Monster-Hunting in Werewolves Within
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company, Getty Images
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

We’ve got our first look at the upcoming horror comedy Werewolves Within and it’s got serious whodunnit energy.

Based on the Ubisoft video game, Werewolves Within stars Sam Richardson (who was also a producer), Michael Chernus, Michaela Watkins, Cheyenne Jackson, Milana Vayntrub, and Harvey Guillén, any of whom could be a potential werewolf causing mayhem in their small town.

Werewolves Within is essentially about a divided town that [gets] snowed in at the local lodge,” director Josh Ruben, who also directed Scare Me, told EW. “The forest ranger, played by Sam Richardson, and the local postal worker, Milana Vayntrub, try to keep the peace while also figuring out what the hell is lurking in the shadows, terrorizing this town.”

Entertainment Weekly has the first images of the film, featuring Vayntrub serving Frances McDormand winter hat realness as a postal worker, and shared a few to Instagram.

Werewolves Within will be released in select theatres June 25 and on VOD/Digital July 2.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.