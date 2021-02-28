Rose Leslie and Theo James Will Star in Steven Moffat’s Time Traveller’s Wife Series for HBO

Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, now your watch has ended. The Time Traveller’s Wife has a new time traveller and his titular wife.

Stephen Moffat Makes The Drastic Leap From A Time-Travelling Doctor To The Time Traveller’s Wife Steven Moffat apparently can’t stop making TV shows about time travellers. The former Doctor Who showrunner is heading to HBO with a series based on the novel The Time Traveller’s Wife, about a wife and husband whose relationship is criss-crossed throughout time. Now, where have I heard that before… Read more

Steven Moffat’s adaptation of The Time Traveller’s Wife was announced back in 2018, but we are all unstuck in time these days, so we’re just now getting casting news. Rose Leslie and Theo James will play the lead roles in Moffat’s series for HBO based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger (fun fact: she co-founded the Centre for Book and Paper Arts at Columbia College Chicago; shout out to my fellow Colum Alums).

The book was first adapted in 2009 and starred McAdams and Bana, but the reception was mixed at best. Here’s hoping the showrunner who gave us another time traveller’s wife fares better, though Moffat is quick to downplay the similarities between the two properties.

“Although I happily riffed on The Time Traveler’s Wife a couple of times in Doctor Who with ‘Girl in the Fireplace’ and River Song, actually time travel is a problem to the characters in Time Traveler’s Wife,” he told Radio Times last year. “They don’t want to be in that film. They want to be in When Harry Met Sally.”

