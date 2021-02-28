The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Rose Leslie and Theo James Will Star in Steven Moffat’s Time Traveller’s Wife Series for HBO

Courtney Enlow

Published 1 hour ago: March 1, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:actors
audrey niffeneggerentertainment cultureeric banaharry met sallyhbohospitality recreationio9literaturerachel mcadamsrose lesliesteven moffatthe girl in the fireplacethe time travelers wifetheo jamestheo james will star
Rose Leslie and Theo James Will Star in Steven Moffat’s Time Traveller’s Wife Series for HBO
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Getty Images
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, now your watch has ended. The Time Traveller’s Wife has a new time traveller and his titular wife.

Stephen Moffat Makes The Drastic Leap From A Time-Travelling Doctor To The Time Traveller’s Wife

Stephen Moffat Makes The Drastic Leap From A Time-Travelling Doctor To The Time Traveller’s Wife

Steven Moffat apparently can’t stop making TV shows about time travellers. The former Doctor Who showrunner is heading to HBO with a series based on the novel The Time Traveller’s Wife, about a wife and husband whose relationship is criss-crossed throughout time. Now, where have I heard that before…

Read more

Steven Moffat’s adaptation of The Time Traveller’s Wife was announced back in 2018, but we are all unstuck in time these days, so we’re just now getting casting news. Rose Leslie and Theo James will play the lead roles in Moffat’s series for HBO based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger (fun fact: she co-founded the Centre for Book and Paper Arts at Columbia College Chicago; shout out to my fellow Colum Alums).

The book was first adapted in 2009 and starred McAdams and Bana, but the reception was mixed at best. Here’s hoping the showrunner who gave us another time traveller’s wife fares better, though Moffat is quick to downplay the similarities between the two properties.

“Although I happily riffed on The Time Traveler’s Wife a couple of times in Doctor Who with ‘Girl in the Fireplace’ and River Song, actually time travel is a problem to the characters in Time Traveler’s Wife,” he told Radio Times last year. “They don’t want to be in that film. They want to be in When Harry Met Sally.”

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram, @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.