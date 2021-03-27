Robots Really Hate Humans in the Teaser for Netflix’s Original Anime, Eden

Netflix already has a lot of anime on its service, not to mention plenty more on the way based on existing IP. But today there’s a tease of a brand new original anime, and it seems right up our alley.

Eden was created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2) and Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist) and tells the story of a young girl named Sara — the last human child, in fact — being raised by robots a thousand years into the future. But of course, not all the robots in this world are of the same mind. Some of them seem downright evil if you ask me…

Here’s the official description: “Thousands of years into the future, there are no more humans. Only robots live in the mechanical metropolis, ‘Eden 3.’ Or so they thought…One day, two farming robots find a young human girl in the city. The decision they make will change everything…”

There was also a teaser trailer released earlier if you want to see more.

Featuring the voices of Kyôko Hikami, Marika Kôno, Kentaro Ito, Kôichi Yamadera, and more, Eden begins streaming on Netflix on May 27.