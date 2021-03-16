The News Of Tomorrow, Today

RIP Yaphet Kotto, Star of Alien, James Bond, and More

Rob Bricken

Published 3 hours ago: March 17, 2021 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:alien
blaxploitation filmsbritish filmscreative worksenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmshomicide life on the streethuman interestio9james bondjean luc picardkanangakottolando calrissianlive and let diemore yaphet kottoparkerroger moorestar trek the next generationyaphet kotto
RIP Yaphet Kotto, Star of Alien, James Bond, and More
Yaphet Kotto as Parker in Alien. (Image: Disney)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Yaphet Kotto passed away yesterday at the age of 81. Best known for his roles as Parker in Ridley Scott’s first Alien movie and the villain Dr. Kananga in Live and Let Die, Roger Moore’s first outing as James Bond, the actor also appeared in The Running Man, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, Homicide: Life on the Street, and more.

But perhaps his bigger legacy is the roles he didn’t play. Kotto is said to have turned down the part of Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back, but also Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. His work speaks for itself, but he helped shape a massive part of sci-fi pop culture beyond that, even if inadvertently.

Born in 1939 — and descended from Cameroonian royalty through his father — Kotto started his career on Broadway in New York, but transitioned to Hollywood and movies in his early 20s. While he was never a household name, rest assured Yaphet Kotto was the real deal:

Kotto is survived by his wife and six children. No cause of death has been reported.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.