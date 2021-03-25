The News Of Tomorrow, Today

RIP Jessica Walter, Star of Archer, Arrested Development, and So Much More

Rob Bricken

Published 1 hour ago: March 26, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:american television series
archerarrested developmentbabylon 5dinosaursentertainment culturefran sinclairgranny goodnessharley quinnhuman interestio9jessica walterjustice league actionlucillemallorymarvel comicspilotspymastertelevision in the united statestelevision seriesthe land before timethe pirates of dark waterwonder woman
RIP Jessica Walter, Star of Archer, Arrested Development, and So Much More
Jessica Walter attends the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront on May 14, 2019, in New York City (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Jessica Walter passed away yesterday in her sleep at the age of 80. She was and always will be best-known for her roles as Lucille, overbearing, contemptuous, and smothering matron of the Bluth family in Arrested Development, as well Mallory, the equally overbearing, contemptuous, and smothering mother and spymaster in Archer. She was very, very good — and absolutely hilarious — at what she did.

The news comes today via Deadline. Over her long career, Walter also did voice work in many, many genre series, including Harley Quinn (as Granny Goodness), Justice League Action, Star Vs. the Forces of Evil, The Land Before Time, The Pirates of Dark Water, and the 1990s Dinosaurs sitcom (as Fran Sinclair), among others. However, her withering tone was best used in Archer.

Archer Is Finally Back to Being Archer, Thank Goodness

Archer Is Finally Back to Being Archer, Thank Goodness

Archer is back — in both a literal sense, with season 11 currently underway, and in a thematic sense. The main character, whose fanciful coma dreams guided seasons eight through 10, is finally in the real world, still recovering but also being the best, most obnoxious secret agent ever. Like...

Read more

In addition, she had a few guest spots in some live-action genre shows, including Babylon 5 and the original Wonder Woman, and starred as the Marvel Comics sorceress Morgan le Fay in a pilot for a Doctor Strange TV series that didn’t get picked up, but you can find online.

Walter began her career in theatre in 1960 and pivoted to TV and movie work in 1964. Her list of credits is as long as it is impressive, and the entertainment world is poorer for her loss.

While we don’t know if she recorded her lines for the upcoming season of Archer, she appeared in an episode of American Housewife just last month. She is survived her daughter and grandson.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.