Rick and Morty’s Season 5 Trailer Raises a Little Hell

Fans of Rick and Morty know that part of loving the show is being patient enough to wait agonizing years between seasons. But with the Adult Swim series’ epic renewal back in 2018, production is now on what appears to be a more consistent schedule. What does that mean? Season five arrives in June and there’s a new trailer to prove it!

For those keeping score at home, that’s just a hair over a year since the second half of season four premiered. Unheard-of speed for the Justin Roiland-Dan Harmon series — which picked up an Emmy for one of those season four episodes — but excellent news for anyone who’s jonesing for more Rick, Morty, Summer, and Beth (because who’s really jonesing for more Jerry)? The new trailer suggests there’s a double dose of Rick in store, along with some guest stars and definitely some kind of Hellraiser–inspired adventure:

Adult Swim is marking the occasion by declaring June 20 “Rick and Morty Day, an out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social, kicking off the global premieres of the new season,” according to a press release.

“Now you can start asking us about season six,” Adult Swim notes wearily on the trailer description. But first, Rick and Morty is back for its fifth season starting June 20 on Adult Swim.

