Report: New Nintendo Switch With 4K Output, OLED Screen Will Release Before Christmas

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: March 5, 2021 at 4:23 pm -
Report: New Nintendo Switch With 4K Output, OLED Screen Will Release Before Christmas
Image: Nintendo
Last year, Bloomberg reported that a new model of the Nintendo Switch would be out sometime in 2021. Today, they’re reporting some finer details on what this new model will be.

The original report was very light on details, saying only that Nintendo “has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics”. Today’s story has now been clarified to say that this new model will feature an OLED screen made by Samsung, which will be seven inches across (current Switch models are 6.2 and 5.5 inches for the regular and Lite respectively) and feature a 720p resolution.

It will also, perhaps even more importantly, output 4K visuals when connected to a TV, which will make for one hell of a resolution change when switching between docked and handheld mode.

Bloomberg’s report says production on the new screens will commence in June, with the “displays slated for shipment to assemblers around July”, meaning this new model would be ready “in time for the holidays”.

