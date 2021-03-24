Pillow Goblin Mike Lindell’s New Social Media Site Is Just Named Frank and It’s a Platform for Americans Who Want to Defend Life, Liberty, and All the Freedoms That Have Marked America as the Longest Running Constitutional Republic in the History of the World

The MyPillow weirdo’s new censorship-free social media network is here and… it’s a website named Frank. Like, it’s actually just named Frank.

Mike Lindell is probably best known as the pillow magnate who somehow managed to worm his way into the inner sanctum of Donald Trump’s administration and has subsequently spent most of his time promoting various hoaxes and conspiracy theories trying to prove Trump won the 2020 elections. In the process, he’s earned himself a $US1.3 ($2) billion defamation lawsuit from election tech manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems (he claims to love it), gotten both himself and the MyPillow corporate account banned from Twitter, and released the most unintentionally funny movie of the year, a depraved rant called Absolute Proof.

However, Lindell is also preparing to launch his own damn social media site where anything goes and which will be better than Twitter and YouTube. It was originally called “Vocl,” but now it’s named Frank. Per Business Insider, on Tuesday, Lindell told something called The Eric Metaxas Radio Show that Frank will be ready for launch in just 10 to 14 days, and a preview in the form of a rambling introduction on “cancel culture” that defines “the very definition of Frank” (bold and italics are Lindell’s, but we’re doing that too from this point forward) is available at FrankSpeech.com.

We’re just copy-pasting this in full so readers can really soak their consciousnesses in the pillow man’s pickle brine:

Necessity is the mother of invention. The free speech platform, Frank, is just that. Political correctness has caused many people to be shamed, marginalised, and characterised for speaking forth truth. In part, the very definition of Frank is to be forthright and sincere in your expression. What could be more American than that? It is from this perspective that this platform was named Frank. The world watched as perhaps the most visible and vocal CEO in America, Mike Lindell, became the victim of the “cancel culture” when he began to express his views on matters that the liberal media and big tech deemed to be politically incorrect.

Lindell goes on to write some nonsense about “the radical worldview of today’s liberal media intelligentsia, or deep state actors” (why can’t we be both, Mike?) and how Frank is essentially part of the Constitution. Frank will also be the home of “major influencers, to micro-influencers, to average Americans wanting to share in the constitutional right of freedom of speech and freedom of expression”:

Free speech is one of the hallmarks of our Constitutional Republic, as enshrined in the Bill of Rights. It is no coincidence that nations that have free speech also have a free enterprise system and freedom of religion. Inversely, nations that deny free speech tread upon the free enterprise system and freedom of religion. Americans want to remain free. Americans are craving news and information that is not filtered through the radical worldview of today’s liberal media intelligentsia, or deep state actors. Frank, the voice of free speech, will be the platform for Americans who want to defend life, liberty, and all the freedoms that have marked America as the longest running Constitutional Republic in the history of the world. On this platform you will find a home where you can post videos, livestream television, distribute news and information, and find community and fellowship with likeminded Americans. Frank will be a home for major influencers, to micro influencers, to average Americans wanting to share in the constitutional right of freedom of speech and freedom of expression. We hope you will join our community and let freedom ring.

While Frank is “Coming Soon,” we have nothing but various hints dropped by Lindell as to what it will actually be. According to Business Insider, Lindell told the radio show, “There’s nothing like it out there. Your YouTube channel is your Twitter. It’s amazing.”

Frank will also somehow force every user to consume every other user’s content. In an interview clip flagged on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, the marquis du sommeil added, “So when this launches, millions are gonna come over. What I’m doing is when the influencers come over, um, they will now have a platform where all the people down here follow them instantly. If someone joins Frank, it’s reverse-engineered. They don’t have to earn their followers. So someone such as yourself, [The Eric Metaxas Radio Show host Eric Metaxas], you’ll have millions right away because they need to see your show. They need to see, hear the word. They need to hear, uh, free speech.”

Mike Lindell says that when "influencers" join his new social media platform, they'll immediately have millions of followers because every user will automatically follow their account … oh, and the heads of the other social media platforms "are all going to prison." pic.twitter.com/pAeKtH2eUZ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 24, 2021

Also, Frank will give some type of “bonus” to users banned on YouTube and will somehow result in the CEOs of every other social media site going to prison by launch day.

“Well when that happens now, what I’m gonna do to my influence, I’m gonna say, as soon as you get kicked off a YouTube, you’re getting a bonus,” Lindell added. “Because why? Because then you’re actually speaking out free speech, and you’re not worrying about what Mr. Alphabet and Mr. Google say about us, or Suckabuck, or Dorky, and all these people that try and control us here, and they’re all going to prison. They’re all going to prison, I’m telling ya, by the time this is done.”

Also, check out Frank’s logo:

Screenshot: frankspeech.com

