Photoshop Works Directly On M1 Macs Now

We have some good news for Adobe users who also happen to have an M1 Mac. Photoshop now runs natively on Apple Silicon powered devices.

This includes the latest MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini running on M1.

Adobe made the announcement in a blog post on Thursday, saying that Photoshop will run 1.5 times faster on M1 Macs than Intel.

“Our tests covered a broad scope of activities, including opening and saving files, running filters, and compute-heavy operations like Content-Aware Fill and Select Subject, which all feel noticeably faster,” Adobe’s Pam Clark said in the blog post.

“Our early benchmarking also shows that some operations are substantially faster with the new chip.”

However, not all native Photoshop features will be available on the M1 versions just yet.

According to Adobe, Invite to Edit Cloud Documents and Preset Syncing are yet to be ported. Adobe suggests continuing to use Photoshop via Rosetta 2 if these features are critical to your usage in the meantime.

“… the performance gains across the rest of the application were so great we didn’t want to hold back the release for everyone while the team wraps up work on these last few features,” Adobe said.

Adobe also announced some extra features for Photoshop for iPad. This includes Cloud Documents Version History and Cloud Documents offline access.

And if you’re someone who uses the Adobe Camera Raw plugin, there is now a brand new Super Resolution feature.

According to the company it utilises machine learning to boost image resolution with a single click, which is said to result in higher quality images.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.