You Can Save up To $170 off These Panasonic Headphones and Earbuds

Are you currently on the look out for a new pair of headphones or earbuds that won’t break the bank, but still sound great? Panasonic is offering some huge discounts across a range of headphones and earbuds.

When it comes to headphones, the higher end products like Sony’s XM4 or Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II, come with a pretty costly price tag. While they’re worth the money, trying to validate dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a pair of headphones can be a bit hard to validate.

What makes these Panasonic headphones worth your time is that they offer some solid audio quality, while also being much more affordable (made even better when they’ve been discounted by $170).

You can check out the different headphone and earbud deals below.

READ MORE All the Appliances You Need to Whip up a Smart Kitchen

Panasonic’s earbud deals

There are currently two pairs of Panasonic’s earbuds on sale. The Panasonic RZ-S300 True Wireless earbuds have been knocked down to $99 from $169, while the RZ-S500 True Wireless Noise Cancelling earbuds are now $149, saving you $100 from the RRP.

In terms of performance, the RZ-S300 earbuds have a battery life of approximately 7.5 hours, with an additional 22.5 hours available from the charging case. RZ-S500 has a playtime of around 6.5 hours, with a total of 19.5 hours with the charging case.

While the RZ-S300 model does have the superior battery life, it doesn’t come with any noise cancelling functions. So if that’s an essential feature for you, you’re better off with the RZ-S500.

This noise cancelling uses two microphones in each earbud to pickup ambient sounds, along with a combination of digital and analogue processing to remove any unwanted external noise.

Both pairs of earbuds are IPX4 water and sweat resistance, making them great options if you’re after something you can use when exercising.

Panasonic’s headphones deals

If you’re more of an over-the-ear person, Panasonic’s XBS Deep range have had its prices slashed by almost half. If you’re someone who craves pumping bass sounds without a loss of quality or clarity, these are the headphones for you.

The Panasonic RB-M700 Deep Bass Noise Cancelling Bluetooth headphones have been discounted down to $179 from $349. You’ll be saving $170, which is just shy of being half off. There’s also the Panasonic RB-M500 Bluetooth headphones, which are now $149, down from $269. And you can save $100 off the RRP of the Panasonic RB-M300 Bluetooth Headphones and snag them for $129.

If you’re someone who needs a noise cancelling feature, only the RB-M700 model is the only pair of headphones that includes this function.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.