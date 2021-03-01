The Oculus Quest 2 & Rift Have Copped Solid Discounts Today

From the PS5 to the iPhone 12 and, of course, the Oculus Quest 2, last year was a big one for tech releases. A good thing really, considering we had shit all else to do with our time.

But now that some time has passed, it’s only natural that these things start to go on sale. The Oculus Quest 2 is copping a decent $62 off it’s original price – and the only other time we’ve seen this happen since it’s release was during the Cyber Weekend sales.

The 64GB Oculus Quest 2 is sitting at $433.40 (down from its release price of $479) and Amazon has discounted the 256GB version from its original price of $639 down to $577.29. This is the Oculus Quest 2 sale you’ve been waiting for.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

The 90Hz LCD display provides a 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Oculus headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

The Oculus Rift is also on sale from Amazon, with a nice $100 slashing off its original price point. It’s now $484.36, down from $649, which is a solid-as-hell $164 off.

If you want to compare all the Oculus models, you can check out this nifty comparison from our friends at Kotaku here. If you want to scope out a specific opinion of the Quest 2, here’s Gizmodo’s review.