NBN Co: HFC Is Back, Baby

At the beginning of February NBN Co stopped taking new hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) orders due to part shortages. But we have some good news – it’s on its way back.

On Tuesday NBN Co announced that it will recommencing brand spanking new HFC orders from May 24. According to the company, it has started receiving its first new shipments of HFC modems.

So while it isn’t immediate, at least we’re not completely in the dark anymore.

“NBN Co is now using the first new deliveries of HFC modems received in March 2021 as well as the limited stocks in its warehouses for reconnection orders, in addition to premises without a legacy phone or internet service and medically vulnerable customers,” NBN Co said in a press release.

“There are currently approximately 31,000 such premises with reconnection orders in progress and NBN Co will work through as many of these orders as possible prior to taking new orders on 24 May 2021. By doing so it is aiming to reconnect as many customers as quickly as possible and ensure it is in a good position to maximise the availability of appointments when it recommences taking new orders.”

The company stopped taking new HFC orders due to a global chipset shortage shortage in early February. However, it did continue to supply replacement hardware to vulnerable customers. NBN Co also honoured current HFC orders in its system at the time, as well as reconnect customers who had moved during the shortage period.

According to NBN Co it reconnected more than 47,000 HFC homes since February 2.

“The company is working through its approach for the recommencement of new orders and will communicate its detailed plan to internet retailers on 8 April 2021. The recommencement plan is contingent on continued deliveries of stock, which NBN Co started receiving throughout March, with further scheduled deliveries expected in the months ahead,” NBN Co said.