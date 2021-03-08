MyPillow Guy Says He’s Starting Some Kind of Little Twitter Platform That’s ‘Not Just Like a Little Twitter Platform’

Mike Lindell, America’s pillow man, may be being sued for $US1.3 ($2) billion for spreading hoax, pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theories claiming election tech manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems engaged in massive fraud to get Joe Biden into office. But soon that might only be a sliver of the MyPillow founder’s riches, because he’s launching some sort of tech company!

Per Mediaite, Lindell — who is banned from Twitter and definitely doesn’t seem extremely mad about it — said in an appearance on Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk’s podcast on Friday that he will be launching a company to rival Twitter or even YouTube. What’s more, it will be up in just a few short weeks!

Lindell suggested that his still-unnamed platform will be friendlier to conservative viewpoints than other competitors, something that has never been tried before or resulted in physical disaster, and since he owns it, he’ll allow users to tell it “like it is” without the threat of any kind of pushback. It will also boast a rich feature set when it launches in around a month. From Mediaite:

“What we’re going to do, it’s going to take four or five weeks, were going to have this platform coming out that all the influencers in this country will be able to go to and not worry about YouTube and actually be able to talk,” Lindell told Kirk. “So what we’re doing, we’re launching this big platform, so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again.” “It’s not just like a little Twitter platform,” Lindell stated before adding that the project has been in the works for four years.

“I have a platform coming out,” Lindell added elsewhere in the episode. “I can’t say the name… in ten days. Every single influencer person on the planet can come there, you’re gonna have a platform to speak out, and you’re gonna have, and you will not need YouTube, you won’t need these places. So it will be where everything can be told because we gotta get our voices back.”

What a stunning accomplishment for a man who appears to have no prior experience or qualifications in non-pillow-related technology, save coining the term “cyberly.” Twitter’s market cap is estimated at around $US50.67 ($66) billion, and YouTube parent company Alphabet’s market cap is estimated at around $US1.36 ($2) trillion, which is to say that Lindell is now on track to be worth somewhere between $US50.67 ($66) billion and $US1.36 ($2) trillion in just four to five weeks.

To quote a wise man: Wow!

Lindell used the rest of his appearance on Kirk’s show to continue promoting his baseless conspiracy theory that a hostile foreign nation such as China worked in tandem with Democratic plants in the U.S. to steal the election, though he said he hasn’t provided his evidence to the government because he doesn’t trust it. (Note that Lindell has previously released what he said was complete and total proof the election was stolen in a rambling, two-hour diatribe literally titled Absolute Proof.) He also plugged MyPillow promo codes.

Yes sir, everything’s coming up Lindell, including that aforementioned $US1.3 ($2) billion Dominion lawsuit, which Lindell is apparently convinced will prove him right about the election via the court-ordered discovery process. He’s lucky that’s the case, especially if soon he’ll have a brand new platform to leave a rich text record of defamatory statements on.