Meet Your Live-Action Powerpuff Girls

The live-action Powerpuff Girls show on the CW is a go and the three leads have just been cast.

Dove Cameron (Descendants), Chloe Bennet (Agents of SHIELD), and Broadway’s Yana Perrault will play the popular superheroes. In the context of this series, the trio are now adults but remain resentful that they didn’t have a childhood because they were too busy being superheroes. The show has been ordered for a pilot written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars, Sleepy Hollow). CW guru Greg Berlanti is among the executive producers.

As for which actress is playing which Powerpuff Girl: Cameron is Bubbles, Bennet is Blossom, and Perrault is Buttercup, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Powerpuff Girls, of course, was a popular Cartoon Network show created by Craig McCracken which debuted in 1998 and finished in 2005. In the show, Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup were kids with superpowers who fought crime and did good deeds while also dealing with the trials of growing up. This show will explore the aftereffects of that: what does a past life as a kindergarten superhero do to a woman in her 20s?

You know Cameron mostly for her role in Disney’s Descendants and Bennet for her role on Agents of SHIELD. Perrault has mostly been performing on Broadway, notably in the Alanis Morrisette musical Jagged Little Pill, and she was going to join the cast of Hamilton before covid-19 shut down Broadway.

No word on when The Powerpuff Girls show could actually hit the air but with this casting, Cody and crew certainly have a promising start.