Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV Show Casts a Mysterious Villain

Beginnings and endings abound, as production wraps on The Batman and Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, and begins on Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show loses a star. Plus, new posters for Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat. Spoilers now!
The Batman
Production has officially wrapped on Matt Reeves’ The Batman.
#LastDay #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD pic.twitter.com/0AkcqlX1QY
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 13, 2021
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Meanwhile, production has begun on Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Lights, camera, hedgehog. Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts TODAY! #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/UsIgtZqn3s
— Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) March 16, 2021
Mortal Kombat
Lewis Tan has a new poster for Mortal Kombat.
History being made. #MortalKombatMovie @wbpictures @newlinecinema pic.twitter.com/1Js14Voa5E
— Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) March 15, 2021
Godzilla vs Kong
Predictably, here’s a new Godzilla vs. Kong poster.
／／／
????映画「#ゴジラvsコング」
日本版オリジナルポスターがついに解禁????‼⚠
＼＼＼#GODZILLA vs #コング????
映画史上最も壮絶なバトルが、いま始まる????????????https://t.co/JFPav2HhgO#5月14日公開 #ゴジラ#GODZILLAVSKONG #小栗旬#舞台は香港⁉#これはホントにヤバイやつ#飛ぶぞ❗ pic.twitter.com/BfhWFsn9jX
— 映画『ゴジラvsコング』公式 (@GodzillaMovieJP) March 16, 2021
Secret Invasion
Deadline reports One Night In Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as an undisclosed “lead villain” in the upcoming Secret Invasion Marvel series at Disney+.
The Lord of the Rings
Actor Tom Budge revealed he has “departed” Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series in a new Instagram post.
Hello loves, It is with great sadness that I am writing to tell you I have departed Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings television series.
After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying…
I must thank the creative team for their encouragement towards trying something that I believed was new, exciting and beautiful.
And I sincerely thank the extraordinary cast and crew for their love, support and friendship over what has been a very difficult and unusual experience. Alas, some things just cannot be.
Destiny my mother, I thank thee.
x
Tom
Supergirl
According to Entertainment Weekly, Eliza Ham will play a younger incarnation of Cat Grant during a flashback scene in Supergirl’s final season.
The Zone of Silence
Deadline reports Peacock is now developing The Zone of Silence, a new series from David Eick (Battlestar Galactica) following “a husband/wife UFO-hunting team suffering from a strained marriage who investigate the real-life ‘Bermuda Triangle of Mexico’, known for its bizarre phenomena and rumours of a hidden alien culture preparing for an attack. If the heroes can save the world, they hope they can save their marriage.”
Cowboy Bebop
According to Daniella Pineda, production has wrapped on the first season of Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop.
I’m coming back on the air to say…..Season 1 of COWBOY BEBOP is finally, finished. Gonna dip again but will return after these messages. ????????????♀️
Legends of Tomorrow
An episode of Legends of Tomorrow directed by Jes Macallan titled “The Final Frame” is now in production.
611! @rayutar and @james_eagan (the masterminds behind Legends of To-meow-meow)! And introducing DIRECTOR @jesmacallan!!! https://t.co/eULjxLZ0WS
— LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) March 9, 2021
Snowpiercer
Finally, TNT announced Snowpiercer season two will skip a week due to sports but come back for a two-part finale the following week.
The non-stop twists and turns of the season have led to this moment. TNT is giving fans a double dose of “Snowpiercer” with a riveting two-hour season finale on March 30.. The series is pre-empted on March 23 for the NCAA Tournament. Viewers will have to wait to see what’s next as the train keeps moving onto season three.
