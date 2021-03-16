Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV Show Casts a Mysterious Villain

Beginnings and endings abound, as production wraps on The Batman and Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, and begins on Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show loses a star. Plus, new posters for Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat. Spoilers now!

The Batman

Production has officially wrapped on Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Meanwhile, production has begun on Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Lights, camera, hedgehog. Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts TODAY! #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/UsIgtZqn3s — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) March 16, 2021

Mortal Kombat

Lewis Tan has a new poster for Mortal Kombat.

Godzilla vs Kong

Predictably, here’s a new Godzilla vs. Kong poster.

Secret Invasion

Deadline reports One Night In Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as an undisclosed “lead villain” in the upcoming Secret Invasion Marvel series at Disney+.

Marvel Updates on Deadpool 3, Black Panther 2, X-Men, and More It’s been 18 months since fans got a new story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That changes this week with the release of Disney+’s WandaVision, and with it comes the second best part of a new Marvel release: new quotes from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Read more

The Lord of the Rings

Actor Tom Budge revealed he has “departed” Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series in a new Instagram post.

Hello loves, It is with great sadness that I am writing to tell you I have departed Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings television series. After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying… I must thank the creative team for their encouragement towards trying something that I believed was new, exciting and beautiful. And I sincerely thank the extraordinary cast and crew for their love, support and friendship over what has been a very difficult and unusual experience. Alas, some things just cannot be. Destiny my mother, I thank thee. x Tom

Supergirl

According to Entertainment Weekly, Eliza Ham will play a younger incarnation of Cat Grant during a flashback scene in Supergirl’s final season.

The Zone of Silence

Deadline reports Peacock is now developing The Zone of Silence, a new series from David Eick (Battlestar Galactica) following “a husband/wife UFO-hunting team suffering from a strained marriage who investigate the real-life ‘Bermuda Triangle of Mexico’, known for its bizarre phenomena and rumours of a hidden alien culture preparing for an attack. If the heroes can save the world, they hope they can save their marriage.”

Cowboy Bebop

According to Daniella Pineda, production has wrapped on the first season of Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop.

I’m coming back on the air to say…..Season 1 of COWBOY BEBOP is finally, finished. Gonna dip again but will return after these messages. ????????????‍♀️

How Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Captures the Spirit and Style of the Original Writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach wants to get one thing straight: Of course Ein is a corgi. A rumour went around last year that the Netflix show cast a husky as the data dog, which was later debunked. After all, when it comes to adapting Cowboy Bebop, there’s only one rule to... Read more

Legends of Tomorrow

An episode of Legends of Tomorrow directed by Jes Macallan titled “The Final Frame” is now in production.

Snowpiercer

Finally, TNT announced Snowpiercer season two will skip a week due to sports but come back for a two-part finale the following week.

The non-stop twists and turns of the season have led to this moment. TNT is giving fans a double dose of “Snowpiercer” with a riveting two-hour season finale on March 30.. The series is pre-empted on March 23 for the NCAA Tournament. Viewers will have to wait to see what’s next as the train keeps moving onto season three.

Banner art by Jim Cook