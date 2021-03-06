Let’s Get Loud! A Quiet Place 2 Finally Has a Release Date

After more moves than Patrick Swayze, A Quiet Place 2 has an official release date, and it’s way sooner than we thought.

One of the first film releases to be impacted by Covid-19, the sequel to A Quiet Place was first scheduled to premiere in March 2020. Most recently it was set for a September debut, first in theatres then on Paramount+. But in a truly optimistic move, the release has been bumped up to Memorial Day. Of this year and everything!

Writer-director John Krasinski announced the news on social media.

They always say good things come to those who wait. Well… I think we’ve waited long enough.

A QUIET PLACE PART II

MEMORIAL DAY pic.twitter.com/hqkE0YcUj8 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 5, 2021

This is a smart move, if not a, you know, potentially lethal one. Given the current landscape of film, A Quiet Place 2 is a shoo-in for the top spot at the box office and the returns will be at least decent as more people are vaccinated and confidence in going out in public increases. And for those of us who will remain shut-ins until further notice, it will be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after the theatrical release date.

A Quiet Place 2 debuts in theatres May 28, 2021.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.