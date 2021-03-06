The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Let’s Get Loud! A Quiet Place 2 Finally Has a Release Date

Courtney Enlow

Published 2 hours ago: March 7, 2021 at 5:30 am -
Filed to:a quiet place
a quiet place part iicinema of the united statescreative worksenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmsio9john krasinskipatrick swayzequiet
Let’s Get Loud! A Quiet Place 2 Finally Has a Release Date
Photo: Paramount
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

After more moves than Patrick Swayze, A Quiet Place 2 has an official release date, and it’s way sooner than we thought.

One of the first film releases to be impacted by Covid-19, the sequel to A Quiet Place was first scheduled to premiere in March 2020. Most recently it was set for a September debut, first in theatres then on Paramount+. But in a truly optimistic move, the release has been bumped up to Memorial Day. Of this year and everything!

Writer-director John Krasinski announced the news on social media.

This is a smart move, if not a, you know, potentially lethal one. Given the current landscape of film, A Quiet Place 2 is a shoo-in for the top spot at the box office and the returns will be at least decent as more people are vaccinated and confidence in going out in public increases. And for those of us who will remain shut-ins until further notice, it will be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after the theatrical release date.

A Quiet Place 2 debuts in theatres May 28, 2021.

A Third Quiet Place Movie Is on Track for 2022

A Third Quiet Place Movie Is on Track for 2022

With the delayed release of A Quiet Place Part II now set for early next year, Paramount is already working on expanding the franchise. It’s hired director Jeff Nichols to make a third film in the series, based on an idea by franchise co-creator, star, and director John Krasinski.

Read more

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.