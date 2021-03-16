The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Let the Right One In TV Series Is Back From the Dead, With Demián Bichir Set to Star

Cheryl Eddy

Published 35 mins ago: March 16, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:a better life
andrew hinderakerbichirchaos walkingcreative worksdemian bichirenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmshinderakerio9let the right one inseith mannthe hateful eightthe oscartnt
Let the Right One In TV Series Is Back From the Dead, With Demián Bichir Set to Star
Demián Bichir attends the premiere of The Nun at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If news of a TV series based on Swedish vampire sensation Let the Right One In sounds familiar — well, it should. The 2008 film, which swiftly received an American remake, has been the subject of TV series speculation since 2015, with another attempt in 2016. Now, it seems the show is getting a third chance.

So much for those earlier set-ups at A&E and TNT. Deadline reports that Showtime is the new home for the project, having ordered a pilot with a new creative team in place: showrunner Andrew Hinderaker (Away) and director Seith Mann (Homeland). Though the main characters of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel and its subsequent big-screen adaptations are 12-year old kids (well, one’s 12; one’s an eternal-tween vampire), there’s also a key adult character in the form of the vampire girl’s father, who also serves as her protector and helps find victims to satisfy her blood cravings. Veteran actor Demián Bichir (A Better Life, Hateful Eight, The Nun, Chaos Walking) has been cast in that role. The Oscar nominee will also serve as a producer.

“The series is both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely our own,” Hinderaker said in a statement to Deadline. “And casting a true artist like Demián epitomizes our bold aspiration to be one of the most terrifying shows on TV, and one of the most moving.”

No word yet on who might play the kids in this take, but considering how good the original was — and how almost-as-good the remake was — there’s definitely potential for a TV series to take Let the Right One In’s themes of family, isolation, friendship between outsiders, and remorseful yet horrifying violence into some interesting directions.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.