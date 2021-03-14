Kevin Feige Address the Big Question About Additional Seasons of Disney+ Marvel Shows

Fans want more WandaVision. Fans will, likely, want more of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And yet, Disney+ shows featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren’t like normal seasons of TV. Characters on TV don’t regularly pop up in other places, such as huge blockbuster movies, and that’s at the core of the question everyone keeps asking: Will there be more seasons of these shows?

“It’s a funny question and one we get asked much more in television because people expect it to be like we know [beforehand],” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during the press conference for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which debuts Friday. “We really did approach it like we do the movies which is ‘We better make this great or we won’t be able to do another one.’”

“If we were able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas,” Feige continues. “The slight difference of course is — as you’ve all heard me say and is becoming clear with WandaVision — they really will go back and forth between Disney+ series and Marvel Studios features. So where characters show up and how will sometimes be in a direct season two, will sometimes be into a feature and then an additional season, we’re just not going to say who does what right this second.”

Basically, Feige is saying the possibility there would, or even could, be a season two of a show would itself be considered a spoiler before a series ends. Saying there would be WandaVision season two now, for example, would imply things in regards to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Scarlet Witch will appear next. Maybe a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can’t be called that because Falcon ends up becoming Captain America (hypothetically, since we know nothing).

So they can’t say. Some might continue, some won’t, and some will and have huge story bits missing because of the movies. And we’ll find out when Marvel is ready.

WandaVision is now on Disney+ and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts Friday.

