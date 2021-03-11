The News Of Tomorrow, Today

JB Hi-Fi Is Flogging $69 Phone Plans With A Free $300 Gift Card

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 16 hours ago: March 11, 2021 at 11:38 am
Deals
jb hi-fitelstra
JB Hi-Fi Is Flogging $69 Phone Plans With A Free $300 Gift Card
If you were looking to swap phone plans and need some extra incentive, JB Hi-Fi is here to tempt you. It’s currently offering some well-priced plans with bonus gift cards worth hundreds of dollars.

Even without the gift cards, these are some pretty great deals.

JB Hi-Fi deal with free gift cards

The first plan is $69 a month, which gets you 80GB of data and unlimited talk and text to Australian numbers. This comes with a free $300 gift card for JB Hi-Fi.

If you need even more data than that, there’s an option for you, too.

The $99 a month plan comes with 150GB data and unlimited talk and text to Australian numbers. This comes with a free $500 gift card for JB Hi-Fi.

You get access to the whole Telstra network

A really big bonus here is that these plans are on the Telstra network.

JB Hi-Fi is not a Telstra MVNO, its a certified dealer. This means that you actually get the full Telstra coverage and experience with these plans.

Comparatively, most Telstra MVNOs (except for Belong) don’t get you quite the same robust amount of network coverage.

However, it’s worth noting that these deals are only available for new Telstra & port-in customers only.

It also excludes Telstra Pre-Paid, Boost and Belong customers.

Check out the JB Hi-Fi deal here

What if I want to buy online?

If you want this sick JB Hi-Fi deal you can only get it in store, sorry!

But if you want to look at some similar online options (no gift cards unfortunately) here are Telstra’s regular plans to compare:

Or if you are more interested in plans with 80GB data and above, here’s similar plans to what JB Hi-Fi has on offer:

You can definitely get some cheaper deals here, which is certainly worth considering. However, you won’t get a gift card and you won’t get the Telstra network coverage.

So it really depends on what you’re after in a phone plan!

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

