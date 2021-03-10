James Gunn Hits Back at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting Rumours

A Schitt’s Creek star is coming to Russian Doll’s second season. Sam and Bucky discuss “the big three” in the latest footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Mirror Master strikes back in the next episode of The Flash. Plus, what’s to come on Batwoman. Spoilers now!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn has responded to a report from Illuminerdi that the film is currently looking to cast a “Zac Efron-type” for its take on Adam Warlock, denying it entirely.

There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a “Caucasian” if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn’t I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense? https://t.co/dxZJUMvtVs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2021

Transformers 7

According to Transformers News, Paramount plans to film Transformers 7 at MELS Studios in Montreal, Canada.

Making Monsters

A social media star’s working holiday takes a supernatural turn in the trailer for Making Monsters, coming to VOD March 26.

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll’s second season in a currently undisclosed role. [TV Line]

Lost Ollie

Deadline reports Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, and Kesler Talbot will lend their voices to Lost Ollie, Netflix’s upcoming live-action/animation series about a lost toy searching for his owner. Groff will voice the titular Ollie, “a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends,” while Blige has been cast as Rosy, “a raggedy teddy bear stitched together from other toys.” Nelson will voice Zozo, “a clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul” opposite Talbot as the boy who lost his doll. Rodriguez and Johnson will play the child’s parents.

Batwoman

Comic Book has photos from “It’s Best to Stop Digging,” the March 14 episode of Batwoman. Click through for more.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Sam is worried Flag-Smasher could be an “alien, android or wizard” in the latest TV spot.

The Flash

Sue returns as Mirror Master cuts loose in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “Mother.”

Snowpiercer

Finally, Mr. Wilford plans to cause trouble (probably) in the trailer for “The Eternal Engineer” — next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

Banner art by Jim Cook