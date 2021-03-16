In the New Voyagers Trailer, the Space Kids Are Not All Right

When we got our first look at Limitless director Neil Burger’s upcoming sci-fi movie Voyagers, it had way more footage of animals fighting each other than we had anticipated. The new trailer thankful drops most of that nonsense, only to replace it with footage of even more dangerous animals fighting each other: teens.

Honestly, if you’re interested in the film, you might want to give this trailer a miss. There’s not much new in it, but what’s there kinda spells out all the story beats, from the ship taking off from Earth all the way to its Lord of the Flies in Space conclusion.

The face that Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp are making in this still is the exact face I made while watching this trailer.

It seems Voyagers is voyaging exclusively to theatres on April 9. We’ll see how that goes for them.