The Best App-Controlled Sex Toys for Long Distance Lovers

Now, this is the kind of public service journalism I have aspired to my entire career. Because what can be more important than ensuring you, dear reader, are fully aware that sex toys that can be remotely controlled by smartphones actually exists and are good, real good.

Whether you’re single or in a long-distance relationship, app-controlled sex toys are where it’s at. These little babies give you all the good vibes (read: orgasms) your regular sex toys do, only you can control them hands-free or put your lover in the driver’s seat, no matter how far apart you might be.

You can even customise your own vibration patterns, so once you figure out how to hit that climax you can do it over and over again. They’re also great if you’re keen to try different sex positions that the ol’ manual wand can’t quite reach.

Ahead, we’ve found the best app and remote-controlled sex toys for women, men and couples. Let the good vibes roll! You’re welcome.

We-Vibe Nova 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

We-Vibe Nova 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator, $189.95

We-Vibe’s Nova Rabbit Vibrator is back and better than ever. Designed for total satisfaction, the Nova 2 has a sleek clitoris-kissing arm (that won’t move while you thrust) and a posable internal arm for top-tier G-spot stimulation, too. It’s whisper-quiet making it ideal during late-night bliss-outs, and the waterproof so your bathroom can become your new playground.

It can also be controlled via the free We-Connect app where you can create your own personal pleasure patterns or give the reigns to someone else. No matter how physically near or far apart you are you and your partner can still drive each other wild.

Lovense Domi 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Mini Wand Vibrator

Lovense Domi 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Mini Wand Vibrator, $199.95

This app-controlled vibrator from Lovense is perfect for couples who want to add some serious oomph to their bedroom antics from any distance. All you need to do is connect it to the Lovense app to explore unlimited good vibrations.

Made from firm silicone, the head boasts a flexible neck so you can apply pressure how and where you want it. This toy can be used for edging – when you bring yourself or your partner close to orgasm, stop or slow down before orgasm is reached, then build back up to approach orgasm again. You can repeat this as many times as you like. Some people find this technique can help to delay and/or increase the intensity of their orgasm (results may vary).

We-Vibe Chorus App and Remote Controlled Couple’s Vibrator

We-Vibe Chorus App and Remote Controlled Couple’s Vibrator, $299.95

The We-Vibe Chorus Couple’s Vibrator is an absolute game-changer. It’s hands-free and wearable and matches the vibration intensity to the strength of your grip on the squeeze remote, so it’s completely in tune with you.

Its internal arm thrums against the penis and G-spot during wear, while the external arm teases the clitoris so you both enjoy the good vibes. The remote also connects the Chorus to the free We-Connect app, which shares the toy’s controls with your partner, wherever they are in the world.

The Chorus is fully waterproof and comes with an ultra-discreet charging dock. It’s also adjustable in two different places for a snug, precise fit that works with you and your lover.

We-Vibe Verge App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring

We-Vibe Verge App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating Cock Ring, $139.95

Slip into this vibrating cock ring from We-Vibe and experience not only delicious constriction but an intense perineum massage to tip you over the edge. Controllable via remote, enjoy hands-free pleasure alone or give your lover full control.

Its unique design is comfortable and crafted from silky smooth silicone that sits gently around the base of your penis and balls. With over 10 vibration modes to choose from you can explore different kinds of pleasure and tailor it to your liking. It’s also USB rechargeable and waterproof, so you can play any which way.

Lovense Hush App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating Butt Plug

Lovense Hush App Controlled Rechargeable Vibrating Butt Plug 4 Inch, $224.95

When paired with an anal-based lubricant, the Lovense Vibrating Butt Plug is a P-spot pleaser. Once you find the perfect angle, you can explore the 10 vibrations functions for utter delight. It comes with a remote control but can also be controlled by the button on its base, or you can use the free Body Chat app to shrink the distance between you and a long-distance lover. Once live, the bulb will rumble against the prostate while the base engages the sensitive external nerve endings of your perineum for thrilling blended stimulation.

It’s USB rechargeable with the cable included and is completely waterproof, so you can enjoy vibrations in the bath or shower (but keep the remote or smartphone dry).

Svakom Alex Neo App Controlled Thrusting Male Masturbator

Svakom Alex Neo App Controlled Thrusting Male Masturbator, $259.95

With a stretchy entrance and a super textured canal, Alex Neo comfortably accommodates most penis sizes. You can explore 7 tempting thrusting speeds or connect to one of 5 included common fantasies to indulge yourself.

The FeelConnect app gives you unrivalled control, letting you play with a partner any distance away, connect to 2D interactive videos or even a webcam. Svakom includes all the instructions you need so pleasure is only a few clicks away.

Lelo F1s Developer’s Kit App Controlled Rechargeable Male Vibrator

Lelo F1s Developer’s Kit App Controlled Rechargeable Male Vibrator, $224.95

Outfitted with the same revolutionary SenSonic technology that’s already made Lelo’s Sona a cult-classic, the F1s is a next-generation app-controlled male vibrator that puts you 9or your partner) in total control of your satisfaction.

The F1s combines SenSonic technology with Lelo’s Cruise Control setting, so the intensity remains constant while you play. These two technologies combine to deeply thrill your penis from all directions at once rather than simply satisfying the nerve-endings at your skin’s surface.

The internal sleeve is made from super-soft, skin-like silicone with internal grooves that heighten sensation during use. Watch yourself through the window panel as you race towards the finish, urged onward by the powerful dual motors. It’s also completely waterproof for shower adventures and easy cleaning and works best when combined with a generous splash of water-based lubricant.