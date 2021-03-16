How Australians Can Watch the Justice League’s Snyder Cut

For a long time, Justice League fans around the world have been campaigning for Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut. Years later these prayers have been answered and Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be coming to audiences on the 18th of March.

With the film getting a worldwide debut it also means Aussies won’t miss out on the action. Here’s how to watch the Snyder cut in Australia.

Wait, there’s another Justice League?

You may be thinking “isn’t this the same movie that was released back in 2017?” The answer is yes and no.

During the filming of Justice League, director Zack Snyder stepped away from the film due to a personal tragedy. So, Warner Bros. decided to replace him with Joss Whedon for the remainder of the production, who quickly turned the film into his own.

After the film released to a not-so-great reception, fans have always wondered what Zack Snyder originally intended for his Justice League movie. Now, that’s what we’re getting.

Snyder’s cut is said to contain over two hours of new footage and will clock in at a total of 4-hours long. This new footage is mostly comprised of scenes that Snyder shot back in 2016 that were then cut in the edit. However, Snyder has also filmed some new scenes in the last year, including a couple with Jared Leto’s Joker.

You can check out the action-packed trailer below!

How to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Australia

In the US Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes, we are stuck with this mouthful of a name) will release exclusively on HBO Max. This raised questions of whether countries outside of the US would even get to see Snyder’s cut but thankfully Australia won’t miss out.

Aussies can catch Zack Snyder’s Justice League exclusively on Binge with subscriptions starting at just $10 a month.

It will premiere at the same time as the US meaning it will be available to stream from Thursday, March 18 at 6 pm AEDT (5 pm AEST, 4:30 pm ACST, 3 pm AWST).

This means not only do we get to watch Snyder’s cut but we can watch it at the same time as our US friends without any frustrating delays.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is essentially a second chance for the famous superhero team but whether or not it improves on the theatrical cut is yet to be seen. Make sure to check it out on March 18 and decide for yourself!