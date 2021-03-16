How Australians Can Watch Samsung’s Galaxy ‘Awesome Unpacked’ Event

Samsung has already launched a lineup of new Galaxy phones and TVs this year, but the tech giant isn’t done with announcing things yet.

March 18 marks the date for Samsung’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. Here are the details Australians need to know.

What to expect at Samsung’s latest event

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked comes just a couple of short months after the first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2021. In this earlier event, Samsung announced its new range of Galaxy S21 phones.

Samsung is, unsurprisingly, keeping the contents of its announcement very under wraps. The event invitation gives very little away, but they did add ‘awesome’ to the event title.

Thanks to recent rumours and leaks, plus the ‘a’ in ‘awesome’, it seems likely that this event will reveal the next series of Galaxy A devices. This will probably come in the form of the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, which are Samsung’s more affordable mid-tier smartphones.

Apart from that, we’re still waiting on news about Samsung’s next lineup of folding phones – the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3. Some rumours indicate these phones could be released in the first half of 2021. However, Samsung may reserve another announcement event for these closer to the time.

How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event in Australia

Given our location in the Southern Hemisphere, Australians are in a difficult time zone to catch this event live. However, if you are super keen to see Samsung’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event this is when you can watch it:

March 18 1:00 am AEDT (NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT)

(NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT) March 18 12:00 am AEST (QLD)

(QLD) March 18 12:30 am ACDT (SA)

(SA) March 17 11:30 pm ACST (NT)

(NT) March 17 10:00 pm AWST (WA)

The event will be streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel and on the Samsung website.

It’s not the most convenient time to watch a Samsung live stream but rest assured you can still watch a replay of the event in normal hours the next morning. We’ll also have all the announcements for you right here on Gizmodo Australia!