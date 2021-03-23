Hide Your Frog Eggs, It’s Galactic Snackin’ Grogu

There have been many, many Baby Yoda toys, but none have really captured the Child’s predominant and yet most morally challenging attribute: his desire to eat virtually anything he can stick in his adorable little mouth. Hasbro plans to correct that this October with this Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu toy, and we have to talk about it.

To get it out of the way, no, “Galactic Snackin’ Grogu” does not appear to come with any of the Frog Lady eggs that Baby Yoda scarfed down during season two of The Mandalorian, which was clearly supposed to be funny except the show had unfortunately made it abundantly clear that Baby Yoda was murdering the few chances left for Frog Lady to have children. However, given that eating anything and everything is Baby Yoda’s most definable trait, and his most prominent snack food in season two (outside of the macarons perhaps) was Frog Lady eggs, it’s impossible that they didn’t partly inspire the creation of this toy.

“We saw Grogu eating his way through the galaxy in season two of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring those memorable moments to life,” Hasbro senior design director Vickie Stratford told StarWars.com. “We looked at a lot of different ways to interact with the character and the concept of snacking opened up many fun ideas for our design and development team to create an all-new interactive experience.”

Image: Hasbro/Disney

Right now, the only accessories we know Galactic Snackin’ Grogu comes with is a blue cookie (which he munched on when he got stuck in school), a bowl of soup with a tentacle creature in it, a spoon to feed him that soup, and the Razorcrest’s throttle knob that he loves playing with so much. However: As Grogu’s #1 snack food in season two, I am dead certain Hasbro absolutely planned to include egg accessories for this Baby Yoda to eat but chose to drop them after the scenes got negative press. And because of how incredibly long it takes to produce toys and get them to market, I would bet just about anything that right now there is a warehouse full of plastic Frog Lady eggs that no one has any idea what to do with.

Image: Hasbro/Disney

As the StarWars.com article describes it, Galatic Snackin’ Grogu will let you know as you feed him what food he likes (presumably with happy cooing sound effects) and doesn’t like (presumably with unhappy cooing sound effects). Furthermore, he’ll recognise when you put the knob in his hand, “appearing to use the Force when playing with it,” which I’m pretty sure just means closing his eyes and tilting his head down in concentration.

I’m not knockin’ any of this! It seems like a great toy for kids, which is absolutely what it’s supposed to be. I just want to make sure we all acknowledge that Galactic Snackin’ Grogu has blood on his hands — or at least yolk.