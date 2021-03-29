Here Are The First Photos Of The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS’s Massive Screen

When Mercedes-Benz announced its 2022 EQS, it was quick to mention the MBUX Hyperscreen that spans the entire width of the dashboard. And while it released a few teaser images, we now have some actual renders of the full interior featuring the 56-inch (yes, that’s nearly five feet) screen.

Mercedes notes that the Hyperscreen is composed of single pane of scratch-resistant glass. The system itself also uses eight CPU cores, 24 GB of RAM, and 46.4 GB per second of RAM bandwidth — which are some impressive numbers packed behind an impressively designed screen.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

It is important to note, though, that this massive screen is not available on the base model EQS.

The base model design. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes’ press release really waxes poetic about how this car can engage all of your senses to create an exceptional driving experience. Basically, that means that the screen uses haptic feedback, the car comes with a HEPA filter and a special Mercedes fragrance, and you can filter in soothing nature noises. It’s a lot of words to say that the EQS is designed to be a very luxurious vehicle.

The interior design that Mercedes has released is admittedly gorgeous — in theory. The clean white-and-blue colour scheme blends very nicely with the large, dark screen, and you can definitely tell the designers wanted to create a streamlined interior that draws your eye right to that big ol’ screen. It’s a nice blend of futuristic design and the kind of luxury you’d expect at a mod hotel in a hip town like Austin, Texas.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

But how the big screen fares remains to be seen. Some folks have been critical of the large-screen concept because, within hours of driving it for the first time, the screen will be covered in fingerprint smudges — and it’s also a magnet for dust. Plus, a high-powered, massive infotainment system is necessarily going to hike up the price tag. Not that a Mercedes is exactly an affordable vehicle to begin with, but it just seems a little egregious.

We’re still waiting on all the details on the EQS, but we can expect them soon, since the car will be released in Europe this August.