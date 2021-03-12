Hans Zimmer Created A Custom Ringtone For Oppo & Are You Not Entertained?

Composer Hans Zimmer, a gladiator in the movie world, is now moonlighting as a custom ringtone creator for the new Oppo Find X3 series. And this is about as good as it gets.

Zimmer has spent decades crafting his career to the point where he is in a league of his own.

While he seems invincible at this point, it’s not entirely clear why he is now creating a ringtone, but we’re sure it’s complicated.

One guess could be the truly interstellar specs on the Find X3 Pro. which not only has two 50x cameras but a microlens. You can read rush to read more about then phone here.

Frankly, I don’t really care why. I’ll do anything to get my hands on one of these toys as soon as possible.

“To provide users with a superior audio experience, OPPO has collaborated with Grammy and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to create custom ringtones inspired by ‘human-centric technology’ for the Find X3 Series,” Oppo commented.

This isn’t the first time that the composer has created sounds for a brand.

Back in August 2020 Netflix commissioned Zimmer to ‘jazz up’ the iconic ‘ta-dum’ sound that plays at the start of every episode and movie on the streaming service. It was certainly something to talk about.

We weren’t able to get a copy of the ringtone, but sometimes that’s just the nature of the beast. Luckily you can hear some of it in the announcement video of the Find X3. It’s quite reminiscent of Inception:

In the meantime, the Find X3 series will be available across most of the whole wide world but will go on pre-order in Australia on April 1.

Sure it’s a bit of a wait, but it’s at least not nine months. It shouldn’t be too difficult for us to have some chill factor in the last days until the phones come out.

In the meantime, you can read about the rock of the series – the Find X3 Pro – right here. And we pledge to have a review up as soon as possible.