Get (Even More) Excited for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds With This Jubilant Video

Not only is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — the spinoff series starring Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn), who stayed in the past when Discovery blasted far into the future — officially filming now, Paramount+ has announced five new cast members for the series.

The news comes courtesy of this short but rather cute video, with the members of team Strange New Worlds giddily expressing their feelings about Star Trek in general and this series in particular. Check it out!

As you saw, the new faces are Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Melissa Navia, who will all be series regulars. Alas, we don’t know anything about the characters they’ll be playing just yet.

Adding to the chorus of Trek joy was co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman, who declared to StarTrek.com. “With a hell of a cast and undying love for The Original Series, we boldly go.” The other showrunner, Henry Alonso Myers, was similarly jazzed: “I’m incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life. For someone who’s been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true.”

There’s no word on precisely when we might get to feast our eyeballs on Strange New Worlds, but Paramount+ assures us it’s “coming soon.”

