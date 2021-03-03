You Can Score Up to 60% Off Garmin Watches Today

If you’ve always dreamt of owning a Garmin smartwatch, but the price tag has kept it just out of reach, today is your day, my friend. Garmin is currently having a massive sale where you can save up to 60% off select smartwatches, including the Vivoactive 3, Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S Sapphire.

Garmin smartwatches are known among fitness lovers for being able to track things like your heart rate, your performance during activities like running and cycling, listening to your favourite streaming services, being able to make contactless payments and more, these smartwatches are fast becoming a must-have.

The Vivoactive 3, Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S Sapphire, which are in today’s sale, come in a range of different colour ways like black, rose gold and carbon grey, so you can pick a style that suits you.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the beat Garmin smartwatches from today’s sale so you can find the fitness tracker of your dreams.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch, usually $1,499, now $1,098

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch in black/slate grey is a smaller-sized solar-powered multi-sport GPS watch with pace guidance, wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, routable maps, music and more. It also comes in light gold with the same discount, see here.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, usually $1,249, now $848

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is the ultimate Garmin smartwatch in terms of outdoor performance in a larger-sized GPS smartwatch. It’s great for those who like to go trail running, hiking and trail riding as it can track your fitness levels, play music and map your activity.

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire, usually $1,299, now $898.85

Similar to the above, the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire is a great performance smartwatch for fitness lovers thanks to its GSP tracking/mapping, as well as its ability to play music and track your fitness levels. It also comes in rose gold/grey, also on sale, see here.

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire, usually $1,399, now $949

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is perfect if you’re a fan of trail running, hiking and trail riding as it can track your fitness levels, play music and map your activity.

Garmin Vivoactive 3, usually $499, now $210.13

If you need a simple, affordable smartwatch that can keep up with you while you workout and run errands the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is it. It tracks your fitness, allows for contactless payments, sends your smart notifications and keeps an eye on how you handle stress.