Funko Is Finally Making More Star Trek: TOS Pops, and There Are Some Doozies

Of the seemingly thousands of Pop figures that Funko has made, it’s weird to think that the company has only released six from Star Trek: The Original Series, way back in 2013. Sure, it’s made characters from The Next Generation, the Star Trek Beyond movie, and even put the cast of The Big Bang Theory in Trek uniforms since then. But Funko will finally right this wrong later this year with eight new figures from TOS.

Image: CBS/Funko

The original six Pop figures included Kirk, Spock, Scotty, a Klingon, an Andorian, and an Orion Slave Girl. It shouldn’t be surprising that after so long, as StarTrek.com reports, the new series also contains a Kirk and Spock, but now the former is sitting in his captain’s chair, while Spock is, uh… holding a cat.

Image: CBS/Funko

What’s more surprising is that half the wave is made up of the evil “Mirror, Mirror” dopplegangers. This also includes Kirk and Spock, of course, but also Urura and Sulu, which makes these the first Pops of Nichelle Nichols and George Takei in their iconic roles, which seems kind of weird.

Image: CBS/Funko

However, the last two are ones any Pop-loving Trek fans (or Trek-loving Pop fans, I guess) will want to pick up: Khan, as portrayed by Ricardo Montalban in the 1967 episode “Space Seed,” and the Gorn from his infamously slow-paced battle with Kirk in “Arena,” which aired the same year.

Image: CBS/Funko

Some of these Pop figures are now up for pre-order (they’ll set you back $US10.99 ($14) each) at Funko’s official store, but should be available at some point at your normal online sellers of nerd collectibles. If you want them, you might as well as go ahead and snag them, since it could be another eight years before Funko gets around to making more.