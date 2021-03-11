Maybe Don’t Cheat On Your Partner When You’ve Got Synced Fitbits

From text message notifications to shared cloud photos, technology has been known to catch out cheaters in relationships. But did you ever think a Fitbit could be the cause of a break-up? Well, it happened.

Responding to a break-up story challenge on TikTok, Nadia Essex revealed how she knew her now ex-boyfriend was cheating based on his Fitbit activity.

The challenge asks users to respond with the moment they realised their relationship was over. This is what Essex had to say:

“When my ex-boyfriend came home from a night out, I woke up in the morning and thought ‘let me make him some breakfast’. And I got a notification on my Fitbit, the Fitbit that we’d synced together, that between 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning he had burned over 500 calories. (pause) I shoved that breakfast where the sun don’t shine.”

Mic drop.

That sure is one way to find out about your cheating ex. Fitbit allows users to add friends to their account and compete in challenges together meaning their physical activity stats are shared.

As invasive as that is, the idea is that you can keep track of your friends’ activity and motivate each other to hit fitness goals. Just not this type of fitness goal.

Essex also happens to be a dating expert on the British reality show Celebs Go Dating, so it didn’t take long for her to put two and two together.

To make matters even wilder, this isn’t the first time someone’s been caught out by their Fitbit data. Jane Slater, a reporter over in the US, posted a similar story about an ex on Twitter back in 2019.

An Ex Boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched up, motivated each other… didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app ????wish the story wasn’t real. https://t.co/npRkLJYYz0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

Look mates, if you’re going to cheat in your relationship (and please, just don’t), maybe avoid sharing your smartwatch activity with your partner? These devices are helping to solve murders nowadays so you can sure bet they’ll clock your infidelities as well.