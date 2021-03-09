SpaceX Wants To Put Starlink Internet Into Your Car

Elon Musk’s SpaceX wants to bring the internet to cars, trucks, boats and planes using its Starlink satellites technology, according to a document filed by the company.

On Friday, SpaceX submitted a request to the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC)for a “blanket license authorizing operation”, the Verge reports.

This authorisation is for Starlink terminals in what the company calls ‘Earth Stations In Motion’, which is a fancy name for vehicles on the go.

“Granting this application would serve the public interest by authorizing a new class of ground-based components for SpaceX’s satellite system that will expand the range of broadband capabilities available to moving vehicles throughout the United States and to moving vessels and aircraft worldwide,” the filing reads.

The company’s filing makes the case that allowing Starlink to connect to vehicles will offer more people access to fast internet speeds and even promote competition “particularly in unserved and underserved areas.”

But before Tesla owners get too excited: this plan isn’t for car owners, yet. On Monday morning, Musk tweeted that it would only be for bigger vehicles.

“Not connecting Tesla cars to Starlink, as our terminal is much too big. This is for aircraft, ships, large trucks & RVs,” he wrote.

When will Starlink be able to connect to vehicles in Australia?

There’s no way to know to know when this might be available in Australia for a couple of reasons.

This filing is just the first step of an authorisation process that’s happening overseas. Once SpaceX gets the go ahead, manufacturers will then start to consider to introduce the terminals into vehicles.

And even when — or if — this approval is granted to SpaceX by the FCC, it still needs to be approved in Australia.

While we know its satellite internet is definitely coming here, it may be a while until we see it in cars and other vehicles. After all, we don’t even know the exact date that its regular satellite internet will roll out to the public.

But as Elon Musk has shown time and time again, the future is closer than it seems.