What’s a day in the life of your job look like?

KB: Most days are spent on set, ‘standing by’. The film industry was initially very cautious allowing drones on set. cowboys in the industry scared off productions for a while, and drone teams got a bad name but these days they are a vital second unit addition to any productions.

I’m usually often having to climb or hike great distances with pelican cases of fragile equipment and heavy batteries. Then we scout and rehearse the shot multiple times then often only get 2-3 shots at capturing a shot in a tiny window of time which translates to only a few seconds on screen.

Sometimes days of driving. Walking. Hiking. Standing by due to weather and waking up at crazy hours chasing sunrises and sunsets and amazing landscapes.

You can check out more of Butti’s work over at his website, Mediaidem.