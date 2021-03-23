You Can get A DJI Mavic Mini Drone For 50% Off Today

Earlier this year, eBay unveiled a new weekly sale event known as eBay Tuesdays. During this event, the massive online retailer offers major savings on a range of products. One of the big deals for this week’s eBay Tuesday sale involves the DJI Mavic Mini Drone, which is now half off. Its usual price tag of $598 has been massively discounted down to $299.

This deal is only available to eBay Plus members, so make sure you’ve signed up beforehand. If you aren’t already a member, eBay offers a 30 day free trial. If you ditch the subscription before this trial period ends, you won’t be charged the annual membership fee of $49.

This deal will become available from 4pm (AEDT), March 23 and is limited to only 500 units. So if you’re keen on this drone, you had better act fast to snap one up before it’s sold out.

You can grab the DJI Mavic Mini Drone here.

How good is DJI’S Mavic Mini Drone?

If you consider yourself a seasoned drone pilot and depending on your current drone set up, the DJI Mavic Mini might be a step back for you. If you’re new to the world of drones and are looking for a good place to start, the DJI Mavic Mini is a great device.

In our review of the Mavic Mini, writer Adam Clark Estes described it as being a great gateway drone – something to start with that’ll help you learn how to properly fly and capture aerial footage.

This ultralight drone offers 30 minutes of flight time on a fully-charged battery, and can maintain a HD video feed to its remote controller up to a distance of 4km.

In terms of camera quality, the Mavic Mini can take 12MP aerial photos and record 2.7K QHD videos. The camera is mounted on a three-axis motorised gimbal, which helps to keep it stable and capture clear footage.

Are there any other eBay Tuesday deals available?

Yes! The Apple Watch Series 3 will be available for $199, down from $349. You can also pick up a pair of AWEI T29 True Wireless Earbuds for only $9, down from $49.

All of these deals will also be available from 4pm (AEDT), March 23, in limited quantities. Again, you need to be an eBay Plus member to unlock them.