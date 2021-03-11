Cop 100GB on the Optus Network With This Sim-Only Plan for $30 per Month

As it often loves to do, the telco Circles.Life is running some big deals across SIM-only plans. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, you can get up to 20% off all of them for 12 months.

If the name Circles.Life isn’t too familiar to you, it’s a relatively new telco in the Australian market. It launched in September of 2019 and is powered by the Optus network. During this period, it’s offered a fair share of cheap plans with some decently sized data allowances.

So, if you’re someone who is constantly capping their data at a great expense, these discounted plans might be the solution you’ve been looking for.

To give you a taste of what’s on offer, you can get 8GB for $14 per month with the code 8NEWYEAR (originally $18 per month), 50GB for $22 per month with the code 50NEWYEAR (originally 20GB for $28 per month) and a whopping 100GB for $30 per month with the code 100NEWYEAR (originally $38 per month). All plans come with no lock-in contracts, so you can leave whenever you like.

You can check out plans here:

If you’re someone who burns through a lot of data, a 100GB plan for $30 is an all-around solid deal, no matter how you slice it.

For the sake of comparison, here’s how Circles.Life’s 20GB-but-actually-50GB plan stacks up against other SIM-only plans in the 50 to 70GB range: