Save Up To $800 On Nikon Lenses Today

Bree Grant

Published 52 mins ago: March 17, 2021 at 3:25 pm -
Filed to:camera deals
camera lenscamera lensescamerasnikon
Whether you’re a budding photographer or a professional by trade, no one can resist a good camera lens sale. And this one from Nikon is no exception.

Today, you can save anywhere from $193-$800 on a range of Nikon Nikkor Z camera lenses. Each camera lens promises crisp, clear images in every light, no matter what you’re shooting — fashion, people, sport, wildlife, weddings and landscapes. The Nikon Nikkor Z lenses capture it all at the highest quality possible, making them perfect addition to your arsenal.

Ahead, we unpack each of the camera lenses featured in the sale so you can find the next one worth adding to your kit.

Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens, was $3,999, now $3,199 (save $800)

Nikon’s NIKKOR Z is their new fast telephoto zoom lens. Built with professionals in mind, it excels with sports, wildlife and landscape shooting and provides compelling rendering performance for both stills and movies alike. It takes gorgeous, clear images with almost zero colour fringing, the inclusion of a Short-wavelength Refractive (SR) lens element attains highly accurate compensation of chromatic aberration and suppresses colour bleeding by refracting short-wavelength light that is especially difficult to control. 

You can check out the full specs here.

Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens, was $3,699, now $2,901 (save $798)

As the first of its kind to be equipped with two-stepping motors (STMs), and delivering the highest level of the optical performance of the S-Line, the Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm is nothing short of excellent. Built around the revolutionary Z mount system, extraordinary full-scale imaging expression comes easy, so you can enjoy utmost clarity and beautiful f/1.2 bokeh for portraiture. Its incredible speed and accuracy make it perfect for shooting fashion, weddings and street photography. 

You can check out the full specs here.

Nikon Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S Lens, was $1,799, now $1,372 (save $427)

Combining the unique, ultra-wide perspective of a 20mm prime with the speed and low light capabilities of an f/1.8 maximum aperture, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S brings beautiful context to your full-frame lens arsenal. It’s excellent for landscape and wide interior shooting, as well as being great for environmental portraits with lush, soft backgrounds and low light shots. 

You can check out the full specs here.

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR S Lens, was $1,599, now $1,203 (save $396)

Ready for your next excursion, the full-frame NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR is a versatile all-in-one zoom that covers every shot in remarkable detail. Immersive landscapes, arresting architecture, captivating portraits, candid street photography and everything in between — all with a single compact, lightweight lens. It’s also designed to take full advantage of the Z mount’s impressive light-gathering capability, so photos and videos are sharp, clear and evenly illuminated throughout the entire frame.

You can check out the full specs here.

Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens, was $999, now $806 (save $193)

Capable of delivering striking, decisive images in nearly any light, the Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm ideal lens for all buddying photographers. It’s the definition of a “go-to” lens, which is why Nikon chose the 50mm to be among the first of a new generation of superb NIKKOR Z lenses.

You can check out the full specs here.

