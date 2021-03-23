Black Widow Is Coming Home on July 9

Well, it’s official. You’ll be able to watch Marvel’s Black Widow, at home, on July 9.

The next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was originally supposed to be out last May. Due to covid-19 though, it moved once, then twice, and now we finally know it will be released both on Disney+ and in theatres simultaneously. Disney+ Premier Access will require an additional fee, of course.

With the news Disney also announced its upcoming film, Cruella, will follow the same strategy, coming to theatres as well as Disney+ (via Premier Access) on May 28. Also Pixar’s upcoming film, Luca, will now be skipping theatres and debut exclusively on Disney+ June 18.

New U.S. release dates were also given to the following films:

Free Guy on August 13, 2021

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, 2021

The King’s Man on December 22, 2021

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for updated Australian dates.

Eternals is still set for November 5 which means fans will get not just three (at least) Disney+ Marvel Studios shows this year, but four movies as well, when you factor in Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

These moves also suggest previous Disney+ release of theatrical movies, such as Mulan, Soul and Raya and the Last Dragon, must have been fairly successful for the company. If it wasn’t, odds are Disney probably wouldn’t have duplicated the strategies for Luca and Black Widow/Cruella.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland. The film is a prequel, taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, but before the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame…because…yeah.