Being Undead Can’t Stop Young Love in Sweet Yet Gory Short And Then! He Kissed Me

Shared over at Short of the Week — definitely a spot to bookmark if you love short films across a wide variety of genres — Aaron Cohen’s 14-minute horror comedy And Then! He Kissed Me, is a dialogue-less film made in Russia that follows a first date that begins with a screening of zombie classic Night of the Living Dead (the colorized version, that is).

But then…it morphs into a bit of a zombie tale itself.

Ah, romance…and zombies!